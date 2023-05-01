Sylvester Stallone returns for ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot – Variety

Courtesy photos

Sylvester Stallone is back for more high-altitude action.

The ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ star will reprise his iconic role as Gabe Walker, Search-and-Rescue mountain climber and thwarting terrorists, in the 1993 reboot of “Cliffhanger.” Rick Roman Waugh, the filmmaker behind “Angel Has Fallen” and “Greenland,” is set to direct the action-thriller, with this return to air through a screenplay by Mark Bianculli (“Hunters”).

“Fast and Furious” will be produced by Neil H. Moritz’s original film with Rocket Science, Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions. It looks like Stallone will have some help summiting the mountain this time around, because production says casting is currently under way for the film’s cast to lead.

Rocket Science will handle foreign sales in Cannes this month. CAA Media will represent the rights to North America and China. “Cliffhanger” was one of the biggest hits of Stallone’s career, earning $255 million when it opened and revitalizing his career after a string of flops like “Stop! Or You’ll Shoot Mom” ​​and “Oscar.”

“Growing up with the biggest action movies of the ’80s and ’90s, and working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was one of my best,” Wu said. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, climbing the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It will be a huge challenge and a blast to take this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Moretz commented: “I will never forget the excitement I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am so excited to be working with him and Rick Wu to continue the story of Gabe Walker and bring this famous story to a new generation of moviegoers around the world.”

Stallone is currently appearing on Paramount’s “Tulsa King.” He can next be seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Expendables 4” this fall.

Waugh is represented by Range Media Partners. Stallone and Balboa Productions are represented by CAA.