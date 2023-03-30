Synthetic cells – the power of the future

Evaluation of how synthetic energy-producing organelles can sustain artificial cells.

The researchers evaluated the progress and challenges in creating artificial mitochondria and chloroplasts for energy production in artificial cells. These artificial organelles could enable the development of new organisms or biomaterials. The researchers identified proteins as the most important components of the spinning molecular machinery, proton transport, and ATP production, which serve as the cell’s primary energy currency.

Chloroplasts and mitochondria are responsible for energy production in nature and are essential for manufacturing sustainable artificial cells in the laboratory. Mitochondria are not only the “powerhouse of the cell,” as the saying goes in middle school biology, but also one of the most complex intracellular components of artificial reproduction.

in Biophysics ReviewsReported by AIP Publishing, researchers from Sogang University in South Korea and Harbin Institute of Technology in China identify the most promising developments and biggest challenges for synthetic mitochondria and chloroplasts.

“This could be an important milestone in understanding the origin of life and the origin of cells.” – Kwanwoo Shin

“If scientists can create artificial mitochondria and chloroplasts, we can develop artificial cells that can independently generate energy and manufacture molecules. This would pave the way for the creation of completely new organisms or biomaterials,” said author Kuano Shin.

In plants, chloroplasts use sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide into glucose. Mitochondria, found in plants and animals alike, produce energy by breaking down glucose.

Once a cell has produced energy, it often uses a molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to store and transfer that energy. When a cell breaks down ATP, it releases energy that powers the cell’s functions.

“In other words, ATP serves as the cell’s main energy currency, and is vital for the cell to perform most cellular functions,” Shen said.

The team describes the components required to build artificial mitochondria and chloroplasts and identifies proteins as the most important aspects of molecular rotating machinery, proton transport, and ATP production.

Previous studies have replicated the components that make up energy-producing organelles. Some of the most promising work studies the intermediate processes involved in the complex energy generation process. By linking the sequences of proteins and enzymes, the researchers improved energy efficiency.

One of the most important remaining challenges in trying to rebuild energy-producing organelles is to enable self-adaptation in changing environments to maintain a stable supply of ATP. Future studies should investigate how to improve this limited advantage before artificial cells can become self-sustaining.

The authors believe it is important to create artificial cells with biologically realistic energy generation methods that mimic natural processes. Whole cell replication could lead to future biomaterials and insights into the past.

