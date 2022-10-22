October 23, 2022

Syracuse vs. Clemson, Texas vs. Oklahoma State, University of California vs. Oregon and more

Joy Love October 23, 2022 3 min read

There may not be a game as epic this week as last week’s Tennessee vs. Alabama that proved to be it, but there are still five Ranked vs Ranked games and a host of others that are very interesting for a variety of reasons.

Many of the unbeaten teams have already fallen today and there could be more trouble.

The Bo Knicks and No. 10 Oregon record at will against No. 9 UCLAThat entered today 6-0. The Ducks definitively ended the Bruins’ perfect start to the season with a 45-30 home win.

Another team started the day undefeated, No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20 dropped to unranked LSU. It was a dominant performance for the Tigers, who trailed 17-3 early before starting to play at full speed though.

In a previous marquee match, No. 5 seed Clemson received a serious scare from 14th seed Syracuse (also previously undefeated), who led in the fourth quarter before The Tigers dominated and won 27-21.

There are many other games with major divisions, conferences and even college football. We’re past the middle of the season, so every week it’s getting more and more important.

(Note: All times are ET, odds are from BetMGM)

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ABC | Font: UT -6.5 | Total: 60.5

This is one of two mega matches in the Big 12 this weekend. While TCU and Kansas State are undefeated in team play, Texas and Oklahoma State each have one loss in the Big 12. Texas, after their 2-2 start, won three games in a row and star quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to the lineup in the last two games. Meanwhile, the state of Oklahoma saw a massive opportunity missed last week. The OSU was facing the TCU in an undefeated tag team battle in which the Cowboys had the horned frogs on the ropes, but allowed the TCU to fight back and ultimately win in double overtime. Will Mike Gundy’s team be able to recover from this disappointing loss?

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: Fox | Font: Oregon-6 | Total: 70.5

UCLA is unbeaten 6-0 and emerges from consecutive home upsets over Washington and Utah. UCLA became vulnerable again this week, but this time on the road in Oregon, Chip Kelly’s ancient land. Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson leads Zach Charbonnet. On the other side is Oregon, which has been hot since its ugly opening loss to Georgia. The ducks are in their first season under Dan Lanning, who helped lead the UGA to the national title last year as defensive coordinator. Oregon’s strong suit was actually her incrimination though. After scoring just three points in a UGA loss, Oregon has averaged 49.8 points per game in the five games since.

Time: 3:30 PM | Television: CBS | Font: LSU -1.5 | Total: 67.5

While No. 6 Alabama is set to host No. 24 Mississippi in the 7 p.m. window, this looks like the SEC’s most competitive game on Saturday’s schedule. Ole Miss is 7-0 and ranks seventh in the country but is actually a little underdog on his trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU. LSU, in its first season under Brian Kelly, has seen some ups and downs so far in 2022, but the win over Florida was LSU’s best offensive look of the year. Could a performance like this carry over to this week’s showdown with the Ole Miss?

Time: 8 pm | TV: FS1 | Font: TCU -3.5 | Total: 54.5

The TCU has been one of the season’s biggest stories so far. In their first year under Sonny Dykes, the two-horned Frogs were expected to finish mid-group in the Big 12. Instead, they are the last undefeated team remaining in the conference 6-0 and 3-0 in a league game. Meanwhile, Kansas should be nice and resting after a week of farewell. The Wildcats are 5-1 on the year, having only lost on their home ground to Tulane in a upset. K-State’s strong start was led by QB Adrian Martinez. Transferring from Nebraska, Martinez only shot 900 yards, but he rushed for 546 yards and nine and was an excellent pairing with Dossie Vaughn’s return. These two, along with a solid K-State defense, will pose a huge challenge for the TCU.

