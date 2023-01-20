T-Mobile says it is investigating the data breach involving 37 million accounts

Jan. 19 (Reuters) – US wireless carrier T-Mobile (TMUS.O) On Thursday, it said it was investigating a data breach involving 37 million prepaid accounts and was expected to incur significant costs related to the incident.

The company said it identified malicious activity on January 5th and it was contained within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised.

However, some basic customer information was obtained, such as name, billing address, email and phone number, T-Mobile said.

“Our investigations are still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to have been fully contained at this time, and there is currently no evidence that the bad actor was able to compromise or compromise our systems or network,” the company said, adding that it had. I started notifying affected clients.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also opened an investigation into the company’s data breach, the Wall Street Journal reports. mentioned on Thursday, citing an FCC spokesperson.

The FCC and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the reported investigation.

Shares in the company fell 2% in after-hours trading.

Last year, Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million and spend an additional $150 million to upgrade data security to settle litigation over a 2021 cyberattack that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people.

T-Mobile has more than 110 million subscribers, making it the third largest wireless carrier in the United States.

