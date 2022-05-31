Taco Bell is running out of Mexican pizza

Demand for the beloved item was seven times higher than when it last appeared on the menus two years ago, prompting many of its sites to sell out. For example, the company said that a fan bought 180 Mexican pizzas in one order.

“Because of the wonderful love for Mexican pizza, we started selling all over the country,” Taco Bell said in his comments. website . “Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew was going to be a huge return, we didn’t realize how big it was, and it took longer than we’d like to renew our beloved menu item.”

Taco Bell said in a statement that it is working “hard with our restaurants and suppliers” to get more pizza ingredients, and hopes to be back permanently on menus “by this fall.”

The beloved menu item was phased out in November 2020 as part of a broader culling of the Taco Bell menu during the height of the pandemic. This helped Taco Bell eliminate the complications and costs.