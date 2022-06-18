Takashi Izuka: Sonic Frontiers is the “next step for the next ten years” of Sonic

Team Sonic’s boss, Takashi Izuka, has previously mentioned on a number of occasions how the “key point” in the history of the Sonic series was Jumping from 2D to 3D gameplay. Now, later this year, Sega will take the Sonic the Hedgehog series to new heights with “open-ended” gameplay in vocal boundaries.

It’s a huge change for Sonic that Sega will clearly be building over the next 10 years, Iizuka mentioned during a recent interview with GamesBeat. He also used this moment to explain (again) how “side-scrolling” first-generation Sonic games were, and how the second generation was much more modern gameplay (I think sonic adventure) and Sonic Frontiers are now ‘next step’ with the open area concept:

“What we are doing now is taking the next step. This is almost the third generation. We know we are showing fans something new that might not make sense to them yet.

“But we really wanted to think about where we need to use Sonic over the next 10 years. What kind of gameplay do we need to start building to keep people motivated for the future? Sonic Frontiers is the next step for the next 10 years. We hope the fans will believe in us and enjoy what we are doing.” We give it to them. We look forward to it when they play and they really understand what it’s about.”

Back in 2021, Iizuka described Sonic’s next game (Sonic Frontiers) as a game The “rise” of modern Sonic games – Promising to keep all the outstanding characteristics of Sonic, and the high-speed action of previous modern Sonic games intact. Earlier this week, we also found out that Sonic will take About 20 – 30 hours to completeand “easily” to be twice the amount of the supplement.

Are you looking forward to Sonic’s new adventure in the open area? How do you feel about it being the “next step” for the Sonic video game series going forward? Leave your own thoughts below.