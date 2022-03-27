Take a look at the best 162-year-old vacation rental in the US

The attractive blue house blends historic architecture with modern fixtures – a combination that helped it win this year’s Most Valuable Property Award from Eviivo, an online booking software For hotels, vacation rentals and bed and breakfasts. The award is part of the annual Eviivo International Host Week Each year, the company highlights independently owned hotels and rentals.

Virginia is tucked away on a quiet street in historic Alexandria Freedom House a restored 162-year-old country house that was just called the hottest vacation rental in the U.S.

According to Ivevo, this year’s highest honor goes to Liberty House, which was built in 1860 and then restored in 2018 by owners Cameron and Noel Foster. The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhouse, which provides visitors with access to the cobblestone streets of Alexandria’s Old Town district, was one of hundreds of properties across the country that submitted entries for the annual Eviivo Awards.

“Liberty House not only provided clear, crisp, high-quality photographs of the interior, but also contained an antique map showing the property’s location in a context-appropriate manner,” arbitration judge Rebecca Lombardo said in a statement. Lombardo, chief marketing officer of TruPlace, which creates virtual tours and photos of rental properties, served as an arbitrator for the Eviivo Hottest Property Award alongside Adrienne Jordan, a travel writer from New York City.

Judges weighed the entries based on the “authenticity, innovation and appeal of each property”, According to the Eviivo website. The company added that the properties’ attention to detail, comfort and some “wonderful factors” were taken into account when judging.