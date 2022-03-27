March 28, 2022

Take a look at the best 162-year-old vacation rental in the US

Cheryl Riley March 27, 2022 2 min read

Virginia is tucked away on a quiet street in historic Alexandria Freedom Housea restored 162-year-old country house that was just called the hottest vacation rental in the U.S.

The attractive blue house blends historic architecture with modern fixtures – a combination that helped it win this year’s Most Valuable Property Award from Eviivo, an online booking software For hotels, vacation rentals and bed and breakfasts. The award is part of the annual Eviivo International Host WeekEach year, the company highlights independently owned hotels and rentals.

Modern fixtures inside Liberty House in Alexandria, Virginia.

Source: eviivo

According to Ivevo, this year’s highest honor goes to Liberty House, which was built in 1860 and then restored in 2018 by owners Cameron and Noel Foster. The two-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhouse, which provides visitors with access to the cobblestone streets of Alexandria’s Old Town district, was one of hundreds of properties across the country that submitted entries for the annual Eviivo Awards.

“Liberty House not only provided clear, crisp, high-quality photographs of the interior, but also contained an antique map showing the property’s location in a context-appropriate manner,” arbitration judge Rebecca Lombardo said in a statement. Lombardo, chief marketing officer of TruPlace, which creates virtual tours and photos of rental properties, served as an arbitrator for the Eviivo Hottest Property Award alongside Adrienne Jordan, a travel writer from New York City.

Judges weighed the entries based on the “authenticity, innovation and appeal of each property”, According to the Eviivo website. The company added that the properties’ attention to detail, comfort and some “wonderful factors” were taken into account when judging.

See also  The future turns dark for the Russian oil industry

Outdoor patio space at Liberty House in Alexandria, Virginia.

Source: Eviivo

In the case of the Liberty House, some notable features include a private outdoor patio decked out with string lights and deck chairs, a brick fireplace in the living room with the home’s original wood mantel from 1860, and a master bathroom with heated tile floors. You’ll also find patriotic nods to the area’s history throughout the house with paintings of George Washington and even pillows with the founding father’s face, according to Airbnb’s home page.

Inside Freedom House in Alexandria, Virginia.

Source: eviivo

