Taliban supreme leader pays rare visit to Kabul, warns foreigners against meddling in Afghanistan – state media

The reclusive leader told the conference that Afghanistan “cannot develop without being independent,” according to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

“Thank God, we are now an independent country. (Foreigners) should not give us their orders, this is our system, we have our own decisions,” Akhundzada added.

In the speech, he praised Akhundzada Taliban takeover of Afghanistan Last August, nearly two decades after US forces were expelled from Kabul, he said, “The success of the Afghan jihad is not only a source of pride for Afghans, but also for Muslims around the world.”

The speed of the capture, just weeks after the start of the withdrawal of US forces, took the world by surprise and led to the dissolution of the foreign-backed government of Ashraf Ghani, which had fled the country.

Akhundzada made the remarks in an audio recording during a three-day religious gathering of 3,000 people – all male, according to state media. The meeting was not open to the media, but CNN heard a recording of Akhundzada’s speech. The rally began in Kabul on Thursday. Located in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban and the spiritual heart, Akhundzada is rarely photographed in public, a fact ignited rumors Over the years he was ill or may have died. No pictures of Akhundzada attending the meeting, which began in Kabul on Thursday, were released. A senior cleric from the Taliban’s founding generation, Akhundzada, was named as the leader of the Taliban in 2016 after the group’s former leader Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansour was killed in a US airstrike in Pakistan. See also Xi told Putin in a birthday call that China will support Russia in security He held the position when the group announced its interim government in September. Akhundzadeh ruled out involving previous administrations in forming any future government, although he said he “forgave them”. “I have forgiven the oppressors of the former regime. I do not hold them accountable for their past actions. If someone causes trouble for them without committing new crimes, I will punish them. But forgiveness does not mean including them in the government,” Akhundzada said in the audio recording. The message appeared to contradict statements made in recent months by other members of the Taliban leadership, who have expressed openness to a more inclusive government in order to gain international support. The international community has repeatedly called on the Taliban to expand the ranks of their government and restore the rights of women and girls, who have been stripped of their rights since the group seized power, if they are to be officially recognized. The World Bank has frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in projects over the issue. Women in Afghanistan They could no longer work in most sectors and required a male guardian to travel long distances, while girls were prevented from returning to secondary school. Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s acting interior minister and co-leader of the Taliban since 2016, To CNN in May He said there would be “good news soon” about the Taliban’s still-unfulfilled pledge to allow girls to return to school, but suggested that women who protested the regime’s restrictions on women’s rights should stay at home. During an urgent meeting in Geneva on Friday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that “women and girls in Afghanistan are experiencing the largest and fastest decline in the enjoyment of their rights in all areas in decades.” See also Hawks make their way in Russian debate as US arms Ukraine Speaking to the clerics, Akhundzadeh emphasized his commitment to implementing Islamic law, the Islamic legal system derived from the Qur’an, while expressing opposition to “the way of life of non-believers.” The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia when it was last in power led to dozens of violent punishments, including stonings of alleged adulterers, public executions, and amputations.

