July 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Target will soon stop accepting this type of payment.

Cheryl Riley July 6, 2024 2 min read

Cash or card?

Target has confirmed that it will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment in its stores starting later this month.

The Minnesota-based retail chain will stop accepting checks this month due to the “extremely low volume” of such payments, according to a company spokesperson. He told NBC Chicago,.


Target will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment. Reuters

The spokesman added that the company had taken “several measures” to notify customers in advance.

The change will go into effect on July 15 after the end of Target’s popular Circle Week sales event.

While personal checks will no longer be accepted, the store will still accept cash, credit and debit cards, Target Circle cards, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT cards and buy now, pay later services, Target said.

The newspaper has contacted Target for comment.

The move comes as the retail giant makes a number of changes to save money as it says it is struggling with theft.


Target Carts
The change will take effect on July 15. Reuters

In March, Target imposed a 10-item limit for customers using self-checkout.

Last week, Target instructed store employees to stop thieves who try to make off with items worth up to $50, down from the previous $100.

Target’s chief financial officer, Michael Fedelke, told investors last fall that the company expected shoplifting to be a “significant financial drag.”

