Taron Egerton hopes to play Wolverine in the MCU

Since Fox got themselves snatch disney Kevin Feige explained it mutants They will make their way to the MCU In the endThere has been no shortage of speculation as to who will play the new installment of the X-Men. Moreso from Professor X or Magneto, Wolverine He’s the one who got some opinions about it. These days, we Now I know There’s nothing stopping Hugh Jackman from returning to the role (and the frankly ridiculous diet he needs to maintain) that propelled him to movie stardom. But there has never been a shortage of people wanting someone new to take over, and now there is one actor who specifically makes their wishes. Obviously instead of just dancing around the topic and I hope that To be John Krasinski in the end Movie.

Specifically, it’s Taron Egerton from Kingsman And the rocket man fame (or more importantly, MoomintrollWho wants to participate in the comic book a job. He thus told the New York Times; While promoting his upcoming show on Apple TV + blackbird, Egerton admitted that he spoke with Marvel Studios employees, including Kevin Feige, about getting involved in the superhero game . While it’s something he hopes to get, he also knows there are some big shoes to fill, no matter who plays the character in the end. “I will be excited, but I will also be anxious,” he said He said. “Hugh is so attached to the role that I wonder if it would have been so difficult for someone else to do it.” Back in 2019, the actor talked about realizing that fans wanted him to play the role, and he was flattered that they were rooting for him.

Talking with Feige increases the chances of Egerton getting a chance to play Wolverine slightly , but it’s also possible that Feige and his crew have someone else in mind to play with. Since Marvel has so many things in its various stages of production, we won’t really know what Egerton’s future will be until we know. Maybe he’ll end up being a Wolverine, maybe he’ll get locked up because of the Human Torch or Nova. (Maybe he’d be a good giant?) Either way, it’s doubtful he won’t end up playing a superhero in the end, because everyone else does… It’s just a matter of who he’s going to be.

