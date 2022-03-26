Taylor Hawkins, drummer from Foo Fighters, dies at 50

“I think it’s more about our personal relationship than anything musical,” he added. “Honestly, it still is. Our musical relationship — the basis of that is our friendship, which is why when we jump on stage and play, we bond so much because we’re like best friends.”

Mr. Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters and a songwriter and guitarist, played drums on the band’s first album in 1995, and took charge again for their second LP, “The Color and the Shape,” when an alternative failed to stick. Upon joining the band, Mr. Hawkins was tasked with taking on the position of one of the most distinguished, powerful and beloved drummers in contemporary rock. His colorful flair and good sense of humor helped him make his own place in the band, and he adapted to Mr. Grohl’s creative process: “He writes with rhythms, not only in melodies but in rhythms, so I must meet him there,” Mr. Hawkins He said.

Recorded in a Virginia vault without a record company entering, “There’s Nothing To Lose” to win a Grammy for Best Rock Album—the first of 12 career awards for the band there.

At this year’s Grammys, where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform on April 3, “Medicine at Midnight” was nominated for three awards, including Best Rock Performance (for “Making a Fire”), and Best Rock Song (“Waiting on”). a war”) and best rock album.

Foo fighters were Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, recognized for its “rock originality with infectious hooks, in-your-face guitar jacks, brutal drums, and boundless energy.” At the party, Mr. Hawkins said to Mr. Grohl, “Thank you for letting me be in your band.”

In addition to drumming, Mr. Hawkins has contributed as a songwriter for the Foo Fighters albums, even performing lead vocals on occasion. Beginning in 2006, he released three albums with a side project, named Shy Taylor Hawkins and Coattail Riders. He also played in a cover band called Chevy Metal and a prog rock band called Devil’s Birds. Last year, he teamed up with guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney to form a band called NHC. The group’s first EP, “Intakes & Outtakes,” was released in February.