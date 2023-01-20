January 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Taylor Kinney takes time off from ‘Chicago Fire’ – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus January 20, 2023 1 min read

except: Taylor Kinneya fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide Chicago firetake a break from NBC drama.

Kinney has starred as a firefighter in the procedural Dick Wolf since its release in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking time off to deal with a personal matter.

It appears that the cast and crew were informed of Kenny’s departure earlier on Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence.

A spokesperson for the show did not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for a People’s Choice Award for his work on the series. won in 2015.

Kinney’s Kelly Severide is a member of Rescue Squad 3. He’s long been known as a ladies’ man on dramas (surprised?) but he’s recently been in a more stable relationship with Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo. that they tying the knot at the end of the tenth season.

Jesse SpencerWho is the I got out of the series in 2021 is back after a decade of drama firefighters to stand side by side Kenny The Season 10 finale titled The Wonderful City of Chicago aired this past May.

new episodes of Chicago fire Resume February 8 on NBC.

See also  Chris Licht, who has been named CNN's new president, is expected to regain sensitivity to difficult news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Shahrukh Khan, Salman, Aishwarya Aaradhya, Deepika Ranveer

January 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Julie Bowen talks plastic surgery on ‘The View’

January 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Julian Sands is missing while hiking California’s treacherous Mount Baldy – Deadline

January 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Taylor Kinney takes time off from ‘Chicago Fire’ – Deadline

January 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists have discovered a new alien planet that hides a mind-boggling secret at its core.

January 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Warzone 2 returns to the boring 1v1 game of the gulag

January 20, 2023 Len Houle
6 min read

Allies gathered in Ramstein did not decide the question of supplying tanks to Kyiv

January 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles