Taylor Kinney takes time off from ‘Chicago Fire’ – Deadline

except: Taylor Kinneya fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide Chicago firetake a break from NBC drama.

Kinney has starred as a firefighter in the procedural Dick Wolf since its release in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking time off to deal with a personal matter.

It appears that the cast and crew were informed of Kenny’s departure earlier on Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence.

A spokesperson for the show did not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for a People’s Choice Award for his work on the series. won in 2015.

Kinney’s Kelly Severide is a member of Rescue Squad 3. He’s long been known as a ladies’ man on dramas (surprised?) but he’s recently been in a more stable relationship with Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo. that they tying the knot at the end of the tenth season.

Jesse SpencerWho is the I got out of the series in 2021 is back after a decade of drama firefighters to stand side by side Kenny The Season 10 finale titled The Wonderful City of Chicago aired this past May.

new episodes of Chicago fire Resume February 8 on NBC.