Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities who have left the biggest carbon footprint

Celebrities have been taking to the skies on their private jets for years, but a recent study points the finger at some of the most guilty of poisoning the planet.

according to Search collection By Yard, a marketing agency that focuses on the “important metrics” that celebrities like Kim kardashianAnd the Floyd Mayweather Jr.And the Blake Shelton Air pollution in tons of carbon dioxide equivalent this year alone… but no one has done it more than that Taylor Swift.

According to Yard, T. Swift has flown private flights 170 times since January, with an in-flight time of about 16 days. Its flight emissions for this year totaled 8,293.54 tons – 1184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of the average person !!!

To put it in perspective, they say the average person emits 7 tons – annually.

Mayweather is second in the pollution race… exporting 7,076 tons so far – and still more than a thousand tons from the Taylor brand.

Floyd Mayweather’s plane has landed in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Apx. flt. The time is 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/4CP9Tka8MI CelebJets July 17 2022

Tweet embed

Jay ZAnd the A-RodAnd the Steven SpielbergAnd the Oprah Winfrey I also made the list… and Floyd’s plane took the shortest flight of the year, at 10 minutes.



