July 30, 2022

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities who have left the biggest carbon footprint

Roxanne Bacchus July 29, 2022 2 min read

Celebrities have been taking to the skies on their private jets for years, but a recent study points the finger at some of the most guilty of poisoning the planet.

Kim kardashian

according to Search collection By Yard, a marketing agency that focuses on the “important metrics” that celebrities like Kim kardashianAnd the Floyd Mayweather Jr.And the Blake Shelton Air pollution in tons of carbon dioxide equivalent this year alone… but no one has done it more than that Taylor Swift.

According to Yard, T. Swift has flown private flights 170 times since January, with an in-flight time of about 16 days. Its flight emissions for this year totaled 8,293.54 tons – 1184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of the average person !!!

jlo arod

To put it in perspective, they say the average person emits 7 tons – annually.

Mayweather is second in the pollution race… exporting 7,076 tons so far – and still more than a thousand tons from the Taylor brand.

Jay ZAnd the A-RodAnd the Steven SpielbergAnd the Oprah Winfrey I also made the list… and Floyd’s plane took the shortest flight of the year, at 10 minutes.

It’s interesting… the internet started chatting about celebrities and their carbon footprints afterwards Kylie Jenner I posted about her and TS private jets last week, but she wasn’t in the top ten. Travis Scott Ranked #10… She flew a total of 5.8 days so far.

See also  Chris Licht, who has been named CNN's new president, is expected to regain sensitivity to difficult news


TMZ “Verified” podcast He recently spoke with Jack Sweeney – the college student behind the popular Twitter account CelebJets that tracks celebrity planes – who told us exactly why the account was started.

