Taylor Swift Foxboro Concert – NBC Boston

Foxboro is preparing for Night 2 of Taylor Swift Eras Tour, including the traffic delays it will cause and the possibility of rain.

Taylor Swift’s IRAs tour kicked off Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Thousands of fans – dressed in themed outfits and even bananas – would flock to the stadium during rush hour on Friday.

“As for concerts, it’s a completely different group of people. A lot of them have never been here before, and they don’t know where they’re going,” Anne-Marie English said Friday. “It’s a dead end.”

Foxboro police have warned that the intersection of Route 1 and North Street will be closed sometime Friday due to expected traffic jams, as drivers can only make right turns.

The townspeople plan to walk around in the next few days but say they are used to it now.

From themed clothing to Taylor Swift’s cakes, the companies are also hoping to capitalize on the crowds, having had this date on their calendar for months, since the ceremony was first announced.

“When you have 100,000 people in town, it certainly does an uptick in business,” said Union Straw general manager Craig Carrera.

Fans should also be mindful of the possibility of rain. While the start is light, heavy rain may occur in the afternoon/evening times and another overnight tour.

Rainfall could accumulate 1 inch to 3 inches in parts of the south and Midwest with winds of 25 mph.

The official Gillette Stadium account wrote that they are monitoring the situation as it rains.

“All concerts come rain or shine, but if public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety risk, we will share instructions about sheltering options until concert can resume.” they wrote in a tweet.

They added, “Umbrellas are not allowed inside Gillette Stadium, so be sure to bring your own gowns!”.