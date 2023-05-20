May 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Taylor Swift Foxboro Concert – NBC Boston

Roxanne Bacchus May 20, 2023 2 min read

Foxboro is preparing for Night 2 of Taylor Swift Eras Tour, including the traffic delays it will cause and the possibility of rain.

Taylor Swift’s IRAs tour kicked off Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Thousands of fans – dressed in themed outfits and even bananas – would flock to the stadium during rush hour on Friday.

“As for concerts, it’s a completely different group of people. A lot of them have never been here before, and they don’t know where they’re going,” Anne-Marie English said Friday. “It’s a dead end.”

Foxboro police have warned that the intersection of Route 1 and North Street will be closed sometime Friday due to expected traffic jams, as drivers can only make right turns.

The townspeople plan to walk around in the next few days but say they are used to it now.

From themed clothing to Taylor Swift’s cakes, the companies are also hoping to capitalize on the crowds, having had this date on their calendar for months, since the ceremony was first announced.

“When you have 100,000 people in town, it certainly does an uptick in business,” said Union Straw general manager Craig Carrera.

Fans should also be mindful of the possibility of rain. While the start is light, heavy rain may occur in the afternoon/evening times and another overnight tour.

Rainfall could accumulate 1 inch to 3 inches in parts of the south and Midwest with winds of 25 mph.

The official Gillette Stadium account wrote that they are monitoring the situation as it rains.

“All concerts come rain or shine, but if public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety risk, we will share instructions about sheltering options until concert can resume.” they wrote in a tweet.

See also  James Bond Show Coming To Amazon

They added, “Umbrellas are not allowed inside Gillette Stadium, so be sure to bring your own gowns!”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The website is Carvana to rescue cats who need a home, even cats with car-inspired names

May 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Disneyland’s 30-year expansion plan will create 2,200 jobs, Disney executives say – Deadline

May 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Disney Receives Backlash Over ‘Howard’ Removal From Disney+ – Deadline

May 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift Foxboro Concert – NBC Boston

May 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

SpaceX Axiom-2 launch, Thunder on the Beach: Prepare for heavy traffic

May 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau paired together

May 20, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Zelda: Kingdom’s Open World Tears cured my research obsession

May 20, 2023 Len Houle