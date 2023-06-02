June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift is the second richest self-made woman in music: Forbes

Roxanne Bacchus June 2, 2023

by Erin Keller

June 1, 2023

It’s in the Forbes era.

Taylor Swift is the second richest self-made woman in music, with an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to List. Forbes Posted Thursday.

The 33-year-old “Karma” singer is ahead of Madonna, who has a reported net worth of $580 million, as well as Beyoncé, who is worth $540 million.

Swift ranks #34 overall on the “America’s Richest Self-made Women” The list, with wealthy company, including No. 13 Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion), and No. 1 Diane Hendrix ($15 billion) ABC Supply, the largest wholesale distributor of roofing materials in the United States.

Swift’s net worth can only grow as she continues the “eras tour” that Ticketmaster controversially crashed when tickets went on sale last year.


Rihanna is the richest self-made woman in music, according to a Forbes list published Thursday. Taylor Swift is No. 2.

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour stop at Gillette Stadium on May 20 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
A Massachusetts mom claimed she spent $4,500 on two Swift tickets to accompany her daughter to a show — only for the 19-year-old to take a friend instead.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who became a billionaire thanks to her Super Bowl halftime show and great Fenty Beauty The makeup company ranked first on the list of “The Richest Self Made Women” with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion – precisely doubling Swift’s figure.

The 35-year-old “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer is listed at No. 20 overall in the
List of “self-made women in America”.


Swift released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October.
Last week, Rihanna took to TikTok to showcase a Huge diamond toe ring It is said to be worth $600,000.

She had it too met gala who is alleged to be involved $25 million worth of Cartier jewelry Before the first glamorous Monday in May.


