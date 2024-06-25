Taylor Swift responds to Dave Grohl’s claim that she’s not singing live on her Eras Tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter now Listen to this to get the inside track on all things music Get Now Hear This email for free

Taylor Swift appears to have hit back at Dave Grohl for suggesting she and her band not play live on her Eras Tour.

The Foo Fighters singer, 55, told the audience at his London concert on Saturday (June 22) that he called his band’s show the “Mistakes Tour” because they had “many extra eras and more than a few mistakes**” Mistakes because we’re playing live.

Swift, 34, appeared to take Grohl’s insinuations on stage at her show at Wembley on Sunday night (June 23) as she thanked fans for attending her three-and-a-half-hour show.

Speaking to 90,000 people who packed the stadium for her third show of the Eras tour in London, Swift said her band deserved “a lot of” credit.

“What you’ve just done is an unforgettable moment, not just in my life, but in the lives of every member of our crew,” she told the crowd. “The band that will be playing for you live for three and a half hours tonight.”

“They deserve it so much, as do my fellow artists, and you gave it to us so generously. We will never forget it.”

Swift’s fans criticized Grohl for his joke about the pop star and her band. “Oh, taifudu is coming for him and he deserves it. I can’t stand the fact that a woman is more talented and successful than me,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium (Ian West/PA) ( PA wire )

Another fan added: “Wow Grohl is so washed up he has to use Taylor’s name for free? It’s embarrassing to think he’s better than that what a shame.”

Elsewhere during the third night of the Eras Tour, Swift’s boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, made a surprise appearance on stage during the song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” from the movie “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” Section of tortured poets album, pretending to be one of Swift’s backup dancers.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million songs and podcasts ad-free with Amazon Music Sign up now for a free 30-day trial subscription

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million songs and podcasts ad-free with Amazon Music Sign up now for a free 30-day trial subscription

In one video Shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce can be seen wearing a tuxedo and black hat, before turning to Swift, who was playing dead on the stage floor.

Travis Kelce makes a surprise appearance on stage at Swift’s third Wembley performance ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

While it’s usually one of the backup dancers who picks up Swift and carries her across the stage during concerts, this time her boyfriend took the reins. After placing Swift on a red sofa, he proceeded to take part in the performance that introduced her next song, “I Can Do This With a Broken Heart.”

While two backup dancers proceeded to lift Swift’s arms and legs, Kelsey had a white fan in his hand, which he used on himself and then on his girlfriend to wake her up.

“This was not on my bingo card,” one fan replied, while another said: “This is a star couple I never saw coming!”