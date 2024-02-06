Taylor Swift reveals tracklist for 'Tortured Poets Oath'

Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” scheduled for release on April 19.

Swift shared a photo of what appears to be the back of the physical record, with the tracklist featuring Post Malone on a song called “Fortnight,” and Florence + the Machine on another called “Florida!!!”

Swift won the Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her album “Midnights” over the weekend, and in her acceptance speech for the latter, she announced the imminent arrival of her next studio effort.

“Well, this is my 13th Grammy, and it's my lucky number. I don't know if I've told you this before,” Swift joked at the top of her speech. She went on to thank fans, and in return, she said she would reward them by “telling you a secret I've been keeping from you.” For the past two years, my new album will be released on April 19.”

a Pre-order link on the SWIFT website Details of the new album: It will be 16 tracks, and the vinyl, CD and cassette versions will contain a bonus song called “The Manuscript”. There is also a collectible 24-page book cover with three handwritten words and never-before-seen images.

See tracklist below.

side l

fifteen days (a job. Post Malone)

Section of tortured poets

My son only breaks his favorite toys

Down bad

B side

So long, London

But my father loved him

Fresh out of the slammer

Florida!!! (florence + the machine)

Side c

Guilty as sin?

Who's afraid of me little one?

I can fix it (I really can't)

loml

side d

I can do this with a broken heart

The smallest man who ever lived

Alchemy

Clara Bow

Additional track: manuscript