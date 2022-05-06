Taylor Swift Shares New ‘This Love (Taylor Version)’: Listen

Taylor Swift She released her first re-record 1989 Song. “This is love (Taylor version)In the trailer for the new Prime Video series The summer you turned beautiful. Listen to the full song and watch the trailer below.

Back in August 2019, Swift Pledge To re-record her next six first albums an agreement which left the rights to its catalog master in the hands of Scooter Braun. Brown obtained the recordings from Swift’s former company, Big Machine Label Group. (A little over a year later, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC Sold Swift catalog for private equity firm Shamrock Holdings.) To date, it has released new editions of fearless And red. with reissue redSwift I got 10th place for the first time on Billboard 200. Her updated 10-minute version of “WellIt also became the longest-running song to appear on the Hot 100 chart.

It was Swift’s final LP for the Big Machine reputationwhich arrived in 2017. Two years later, the singer-songwriter released her seventh album lover, marking her debut in her new home, Republic. Retreating from the glamor of this release, Swift shared a pair of ground-breaking albums in 2020: folklore And foreverand both found Swift collaborating with National Aaron Desner.

folklorethat kept winning album of the year At the 2021 Grammy Awards too Contributions included From Desner’s twin brother Price (who wrote the album format), Justin Vernon to director Bon Iver, William Bowery, and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. forever brought in similar cast of the artists, with the addition of HAIM and the rest of the national members. forever was too nominated For Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but lost we by John Baptiste.

Earlier this year, Swift . was named global ambassador to Register Store Day 2022. It has also become a recently completed topic culture cycle at the Clive Davis Conservatory of Recorded Music at New York University. Later, she joined Ed Sheeran in a new edition of “The Joker and the Queenand preview a song titledCarolina. “

Later this month, Swift is set to receive a file PhD in Fine ArtsHonors, of New York University with the Class of 2022. She will also address students and guests at the school’s commencement ceremony on May 18 at Yankee Stadium.