Taylor Swift takes a selfie with Prince William at the London Eras Tour Show

Getty Images

It might be Prince William Swifty.

The royal celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday night by attending the first London stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, with kids George and Charlotte in tow. He then posted a photo of them taking a selfie with the pop star on social media, writing: “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a wonderful evening!”

Swift also posted a selfie from the meet-and-greet, which also included her boyfriend Travis Kelce. “Happy Birthday M8! London shows are off to a great start,” Swift wrote.

Friday night’s show was the first of three held at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the surprise song segment of the show, Swift performed her live debut of Tortured Poets Department’s song “The Black Dog” – named after a pub in Vauxhall – which was mixed with “Come Back Be Here” and “Maroon”. She also played a variety of “Different Strokes” and “Death by a Thousand Pieces”.

During the show’s ‘1989’ run, Prince William was seen enthusiastically dancing and singing along to ‘Shake It Off’, sparking chatter on social media. One user wrote: “This is the next King of England and I’m here for it.” Although his wife, Kate Middleton, recently made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis at the Trooping the Color event last weekend, she was not present at the ceremony.

Other celebrities in attendance include Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan; Cara Delevingne, who is currently leading the West End production of “Cabaret”; And the breakthrough “Queer Eye” by Jonathan Van Ness.

Following dates this month, Swift will return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows to conclude the European leg of her Eras Tour.