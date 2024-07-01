Taylor Swift visits a Dublin bar with Travis Kelce and Stevie Nicks

Dive bar on the east side, where are you?
Taylor Swift enjoyed a fun night out with Travis Kelce and Stevie Nicks in a Dublin bar after her Eras Tour concert in the Irish capital on Sunday evening.
The couple and Nicks were joined by Paramore, who was opening for Swift on her successful European tour, and members of her crew at the Hacienda Bar.
“It’s great to welcome Taylor Swift and all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night,” the bar said. he wrote on Facebook Monday. “Special to also welcome Superbowl Champion Travis Kelce and the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.”
The Hacienda shared that the group had a “really warm and friendly night” together.
“We didn’t request our ‘usual’ hacienda image so as to give Taylor and his friends the opportunity to properly relax and enjoy some well-deserved time,” the bar explained.
The beloved venue’s owner, Shay, often posts photos with his celebrity clients on social media. Recent VIP guests include Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Kal Penn.
Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to praise the bar owner for creating a safe space for Swift, 34, and her pals to relax.
“I’m thrilled Taylor had the best bar experience in Dublin,” one Swift user wrote.
“That’s why they go there, privacy is guaranteed,” noted one fan.
A third user commented: “Thank you for treating them so well and letting them enjoy their relaxing time.”
Another person added: “Wow, looks like an amazing night.”
The “Down Bad” singer had just finished three shows at the Aviva Stadium this week.
Fans were convinced that Kelsey, 34, surprised Swift by showing up to her performance on Sunday after attending his friend’s wedding in California the night before.
The Kansas City Chiefs player watched his girlfriend’s proposal from the VIP tent, where other guests included Nicks, 76, Julia Roberts and “Bridgerton” actress Florence Hunt.
The 56-year-old “Pretty Woman” actress was criticized by some social media users for groping Kelsey in a video that went viral, although the NFL star appeared unfazed by their exchange of words.
Swift, who performed with Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards, paid tribute to the Fleetwood Mac singer from the stage on Sunday before singing “Clara Bow,” which mentions the rock icon in its lyrics.
“She is my hero and I am also someone I can tell any secret to and she would never tell anyone,” she told the audience. “She’s really helped me with a lot of things over the years.”
After the show, Swift and Kelsey reunited in front of fans before heading to the bar with Nicks and company.
