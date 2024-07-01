Taylor Swift visits a Dublin bar with Travis Kelce and Stevie Nicks

Dive bar on the east side, where are you?

Taylor Swift enjoyed a fun night out with Travis Kelce and Stevie Nicks in a Dublin bar after her Eras Tour concert in the Irish capital on Sunday evening.

The couple and Nicks were joined by Paramore, who was opening for Swift on her successful European tour, and members of her crew at the Hacienda Bar.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey went to a local bar after their Eras Tour show in Dublin on Sunday night. Mega

The couple stepped out with Stevie Nicks, Paramore, Swift’s dancers and musicians. Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

“It’s great to welcome Taylor Swift and all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night,” the bar said. he wrote on Facebook Monday. “Special to also welcome Superbowl Champion Travis Kelce and the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.”

The Hacienda shared that the group had a “really warm and friendly night” together.

“We didn’t request our ‘usual’ hacienda image so as to give Taylor and his friends the opportunity to properly relax and enjoy some well-deserved time,” the bar explained.

The group enjoyed their time at the Hacienda Bar. Hacienda Bar / Facebook

“Great to welcome Taylor Swift and all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night,” the bar wrote on Facebook. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The group had a “really warm and friendly night.” AP

The beloved venue’s owner, Shay, often posts photos with his celebrity clients on social media. Recent VIP guests include Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Kal Penn.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to praise the bar owner for creating a safe space for Swift, 34, and her pals to relax.

“I’m thrilled Taylor had the best bar experience in Dublin,” one Swift user wrote.

The bar said it did not take a photo of the pop star out of respect for her privacy. Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas/Mega

“We didn’t ask for the ‘typical’ hacienda image to allow Taylor and her friends to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off,” the bar shared. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“That’s why they go there, privacy is guaranteed,” noted one fan.

A third user commented: “Thank you for treating them so well and letting them enjoy their relaxing time.”

Another person added: “Wow, looks like an amazing night.”

Kelsey Swift apparently surprised everyone on her show Sunday. Analyagos/TikTok

They met up after her performance and walked out of the arena together. Analyagos/TikTok

The “Down Bad” singer had just finished three shows at the Aviva Stadium this week.

Fans were convinced that Kelsey, 34, surprised Swift by showing up to her performance on Sunday after attending his friend’s wedding in California the night before.

The Kansas City Chiefs player watched his girlfriend’s proposal from the VIP tent, where other guests included Nicks, 76, Julia Roberts and “Bridgerton” actress Florence Hunt.

The 56-year-old “Pretty Woman” actress was criticized by some social media users for groping Kelsey in a video that went viral, although the NFL star appeared unfazed by their exchange of words.

Swift gave a sweet tribute to the Fleetwood Mac singer during her concert. nessianxx/Twitter

Swift and Nicks performed together at the 2010 Grammy Awards. FILM MAGIC, LIMITED

Swift, who performed with Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards, paid tribute to the Fleetwood Mac singer from the stage on Sunday before singing “Clara Bow,” which mentions the rock icon in its lyrics.

“She is my hero and I am also someone I can tell any secret to and she would never tell anyone,” she told the audience. “She’s really helped me with a lot of things over the years.”

After the show, Swift and Kelsey reunited in front of fans before heading to the bar with Nicks and company.