Taylor Swift will end her “Eras Tour” concerts in December

Big news straight from the head of the department herself: Taylor Swift is officially wrapping up her Eras Tour in December, also known as her bow season, and will presumably be in the scheduled final city of Vancouver (sorry to anyone who was clowning around on a second American tour). During her 100th show in Liverpool on Thursday, Swift sweetly revealed that there will be no more dates for the ages, at least none going into 2025. “This is the first time I’ve ever admitted to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in Her “It’s All Right (10-Minute Version)” speech “December Like This” seems like a long way from now, but then again, it’s like we just played our first show on this tour.

Swift has been rocking it throughout all her eras, including… Section of tortured poets, since March 2023, after performing a 3.5-hour concert for two years, maybe you need to catch up on some needlework. She continued in her speech: “This tour has truly become my whole life. He took over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they are anymore, because all I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home, trying to think of a clever mix of acoustic songs, and thinking about what I might want to hear when I’m not On stage, I dream of being back on stage with you guys. At least you’ll know how to do it with a broken heart in the final stage of the round.