July 28, 2024

Taylor Swift’s Olympic Song Fuels Team USA’s Olympic Spirit

Roxanne Bacchus July 28, 2024 2 min read

Taylor Swift She brings her star power to Paris 2024 Olympics Showing her support for Team USA, her song “…Ready for It?” was prominently featured in a promotional video for the Olympic Games, Swift I couldn’t be more excited.

Taylor Swift She recently shared her excitement on Instagram, highlighting the Olympics promotional video featuring her song.

Travis Kelce Shows Love to Taylor Swift Fan at Chiefs Training Camp

“I’m ready to scream in front of the TV to cheer on these athletes,” she wrote. The video, posted by NBC Olympic, begins with a stunning shot of the illuminated Eiffel Tower, accompanied by a live version of SwiftThe song “…Ready for It?” which was a huge hit in 2017

The promotional video includes appearances by prominent Olympic athletes, such as: Los Angeles Lakers a star LeBron JamesThey discuss the importance of being an athlete and the honor of competing in the Olympic Games.

In the middle of the video, SwiftHer voice takes over with the powerful chorus: “Are you ready for it? / Baby, let the games begin / Let the games begin / Let the games begin.”

Connect with Simone Biles

The video ends with a powerful moment when Olympic gymnast Simone Biles asks, “Are you ready for this?”

This is not the first time Swift And Bayles They’ve been linked. During the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials, Bayles She used the phrase “…ready for it?” in her floor routine, which included the world’s most difficult vault pass.

Swift praised and commended Bayles On Twitter, she expressed her admiration and admiration for Biles’ performance.

See also  Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is not in progress at the moment

Even while on her sold-out international Eras Tour, Taylor Swift She continues to express her support for Team USA.

Her involvement in the Olympics promotional video adds a layer of excitement and national pride as the world prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Taylor SwiftThe enthusiastic support of ‘S’ and the inclusion of her music in the Olympics promotional video underscore the synergy between popular culture and sport.

It creates a rallying cry for fans and athletes alike as they prepare for the global event, with SwiftThe band’s music provides an exciting backdrop to Team USA’s journey to Paris.

