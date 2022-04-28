Taylor Ward hits the Grand Slam, falls single-handedly out of the course

Ward made a strong offensive start this season and almost made it to the tournament in a 9-5 win More than The Guardians on Wednesday, and it didn’t quite live up to the achievement. But he made up for it even more, going 3 for 4 with a double in the first, a grand slam in the second, a walk in the fourth and a triple in the sixth back. Shuhei Ohtaniwho played five rounds and allowed two times He won his second.