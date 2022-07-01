Technoblade, famous Minecraft YouTuber, dies of cancer at the age of 23 – she shares the final video

Technoblade, popular Maine Craft YouTuber, died of cancer at the age of 23.

in video Uploaded to his YouTube channel “so long nerds” and narrated by his father, Technoblade thanked his fans and teammates for their support over the years, revealing that his real name is Alex. (He had “accidentally” let slip, and was called Dave in an earlier video.)

“Hi everyone, Technoblade is here. If you are watching this, I am dead.” “Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had 100 more lives, I think I would choose to come back to Technoblade again every time, because those were the happiest years of my life.”

In the video, Technoblade apologizes for “selling a lot last year” by showcasing the merchandise, but notes that as a result, his siblings will be able to attend college. “Well, if they want to,” he adds. “I don’t want to put any pressure from deceased peers on them.”

Technoblad’s father describes how the two discussed making a recent video, but said Alex was “having a hard time writing” due to the effects of his illness.

“He finished it and then it was over. He lived about eight more hours after that.”

in a video Posted on his channel in August 2021Technoblade has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He says his right arm started hurting in July of that year, and he initially thought it was due to repetitive stress syndrome. Eventually, he went to the doctor at the beginning of August and was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in the body’s connective tissues.

“I feel a little silly talking about this with Maine Craft In the background, it looks a little out of place,” says Technoblade in the video. “But I Maine Craft YouTuber – I don’t do a face cam, which is, I guess, how most people are going to talk about serious stuff.”

He jokes in the video about how “his chemo arc would be cool for the content,” and how, when he was calling people to tell them about the diagnosis, “nobody has taken the news worse than my health insurance provider — it’s been inconsolable for weeks.”

Messages of support, admiration and condolences have poured in from the gaming community following the death of Technoblade, including from Dream SMP members – very popular Maine Craft server He tells collaborative stories with streaming celebrities (including Technoblade himself).

“Effortlessly funny. Endlessly talented. He left early,” Tweeted by YouTuber Ted Nivison.

“Technoblade was someone so many of us look up to, including myself. Thank you for everything you’ve done for so much. The world wouldn’t be the same without you,” Another streamer tweeted, Irit.

I will never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play with him in a Minecraft tournament. I barely knew how to play… and the guy still got us to win the whole damn event. Rest in peace, big man. You will always be a legend. – baskets (jschlatt) July 1, 2022

Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a huge fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how grateful I am to have you in his life.

I just know that he is plotting in heaven on how to defeat God. This is no joke. See screenshot. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ntb2C5bdLM – TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) July 1, 2022

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour He was very witty and humble even in the most difficult times I will always look for it Rest in peace <3 – Ludwig (LudwigAhgren) July 1, 2022

In a message posted on the online store Technoblade, his family said that a portion of all sales of his merchandise will be donated to the charity, Sarcoma Foundation of America.

His family also shared a statement at the end of the latest video, in which he affirmed his appreciation and respect for his fans and colleagues, and his family’s desire for privacy.