Teen Titans Go! To feature Zack Snyder as a guest star – The Hollywood Reporter

Zack Snyder make his way to Teen Titans Go!

The Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice And the Justice Squad The director will be the guest star in the next episode of Al-Sha`biah cartoon network series; Saturday’s upcoming news from San Diego Comic Con During “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” show.

The Teen Titans Go! The panel included executive producer Pete Michel, voice cast members Greg Sipes (Best Boy) and Tara Strong (black Crow).

Snyder will appear as himself in Episode 365 of the series, “365!” In class, the Giants want Episode 365 to be their own, so they head to the Warner Bros. studio. To search for a way out. Enter Snyder. The episode will air this fall on Cartoon Network.

It was also announced during the SDCC that popular hip-hop group De La Soul will be returning Teen Titans Go! In the eighth season, another guest appears. Details of the group’s veil will be shared at a later time.

The group previously appeared on their own in the sixth season episode titled Don’t Press to Play. The last time De La Soul appeared in the series, the Titans helped them after a foreigner stole the rapper’s music.

Teen Titans Go!, which premiered in 2013, is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Executive producers include Peter Michail and Sam Register.