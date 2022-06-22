June 22, 2022

Tennis star Naomi Osaka partners with LeBron James to launch media company

June 22, 2022

Tennis player Naomi Osaka has launched a media production company in partnership with NBA star LeBron James Media Group, SpringHill Corporation.

Osaka and its agent and business partner Stuart Dugwid’s move to collaborate with SpringHill is the latest commercial launch of the company. tennis star.

SpringHill is an entertainment production conglomerate co-founded by James and businessman Maverick Carter.

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Spain’s Sarah Soribes Tormo, during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

News of the launch comes after Osaka and Dugied co-founded EVOLVE athlete representation agency last month.

the new production companyHana Kuma will produce textual and factual content, starting with a New York Times documentary about the first woman of color elected to Congress, Patsy Mink. The company will highlight “empowering” and “culturally specific” stories, according to a press release.

LeBron James

LeBron James during the presentation as a new player for the Los Angeles Lakers on July 13, 2019, at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California (Photo by Jevonne Moore/Aykon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

“There has been an explosion in the number of creatives of color who are finally equipped with resources and a massive platform,” Osaka said in the statement. “In the age of broadcasting, content has a more global perspective. You can see this in the popularity of TV from Asia, Europe and Latin America that the unique can also be global. My story is a testament to that too.”

According to the statement, Hana Koma will receive production and strategic resources from SpringHill. Hana Kuma also has partnerships with crypto exchange FTX and health platform Modern Health.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. She recently said that she will miss Wimbledon for the second year in a row. The tennis star has not participated in any round since losing the first round last month at the French Open.

