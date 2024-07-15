July 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected to gather at the Republican convention on Monday

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected to gather at the Republican convention on Monday

Rusty Knowles July 15, 2024 1 min read

Joe Biden: “We’re lucky to live in the best country in the world. I believe that with all my soul, with all my being. So tonight I’m asking all Americans to send us back to America. (…). Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and hate has no place here in America. We need to come out of our bubbles. We only listen to those we agree with, misinformation spreads, and foreign actors fan the flames of our division in their interests, not ours. (…). From the beginning, our founders understood the power of passion. So they created democracy and they gave a chance and balance to defeat brute force. This is America. We should be a democracy where arguments are presented in good faith. In an American democracy, the rule of law is respected, decency, decency and fair play are not simply outdated concepts, but living realities. (…). We must never forget who we are. Don’t forget we are America. Nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing can be done if nothing is done. »

See also  Some exploits of the Ukrainian counteroffensive: signs of disillusionment in the Western camp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

“Politics should not be a battlefield,” Joe Biden insists in his address to the nation
1 min read

“Politics should not be a battlefield,” Joe Biden insists in his address to the nation

July 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles
Moscow warns Germany and Zelensky writes in French
3 min read

Moscow warns Germany and Zelensky writes in French

July 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
What will be the political consequences in America and around the world? Ask us your questions
2 min read

What will be the political consequences in America and around the world? Ask us your questions

July 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

Actor James Sicking, star of ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Doogie Howser, MD’, dies at 90
2 min read

Actor James Sicking, star of ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Doogie Howser, MD’, dies at 90

July 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Scientists discover a molecule never before found outside our solar system on a planet with glass rain
4 min read

Scientists discover a molecule never before found outside our solar system on a planet with glass rain

July 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
The first image of BioShock 4 has appeared online.
2 min read

The first image of BioShock 4 has appeared online.

July 15, 2024 Len Houle
Beach refugee camp: At least 22 killed in airstrike on makeshift mosque in Gaza City camp, hospital official says
2 min read

Beach refugee camp: At least 22 killed in airstrike on makeshift mosque in Gaza City camp, hospital official says

July 15, 2024 Frank Tomlinson