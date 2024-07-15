Tens of thousands of supporters are expected to gather at the Republican convention on Monday

Joe Biden: “We’re lucky to live in the best country in the world. I believe that with all my soul, with all my being. So tonight I’m asking all Americans to send us back to America. (…). Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and hate has no place here in America. We need to come out of our bubbles. We only listen to those we agree with, misinformation spreads, and foreign actors fan the flames of our division in their interests, not ours. (…). From the beginning, our founders understood the power of passion. So they created democracy and they gave a chance and balance to defeat brute force. This is America. We should be a democracy where arguments are presented in good faith. In an American democracy, the rule of law is respected, decency, decency and fair play are not simply outdated concepts, but living realities. (…). We must never forget who we are. Don’t forget we are America. Nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing can be done if nothing is done. »