June 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tensions are rising along the border between Lebanon and the Jewish state

Rusty Knowles June 14, 2024 2 min read

In Lebanon, the National Press Agency reported on Friday, June 14, that an Israeli attack near Tire in the south of the country injured a civilian and several others after Hezbollah opened fire in northern Israel. The Lebanese movement, an ally of Hamas, says it has carried out the bombings in recent days in retaliation for the death of one of its senior commanders in an Israeli strike. Follow our live stream.

France wants to defuse tensions on Israel-Lebanon border. Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday at the G7 summit that France, the United States and Israel will work together in some form. “tripartite” On the road map to contain tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border. “We all share the concern about the situation on the border with Lebanon and especially with the United States”The French President announced to the press.

The Gaza Strip is still under bombardment. The Israeli army is bombing the Palestinian territory on Friday. Early in the morning, witnesses reported Israeli attacks in different parts of the Gaza Strip, especially in the center.

Joe Biden accused Hamas of being the “main obstacle” to a deal. “I submitted a proposal to the Security Council, the G7, which was approved by the Israelis, and the main obstacle at this point is Hamas’s refusal to sign, even though they proposed something similar.”The US president announced on Thursday the Gaza ceasefire plan he proposed at the end of May.

