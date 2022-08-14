Teofemo Lopez is back in the saddle and looks ready to take over at 140 after a TKO of Pedro Campa

Pedro Campa became the first victim of Tofimo Lopez in the 140-pound division. (Photo by Mickey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – Teofemo Lopez is a 25-year-old whose boxing career has mostly been an expression of joy. He became a star not only with his boxing skills and striking power, but with his radiant personality and love for what he was doing.

Things changed dramatically in November. He struggled to make the 135-pound lightweight for a match with George Camposos Jr. He had a tear in his esophagus. Before The brawl – which the doctors later told could have killed him. And then he went out and came out early and dropped his decision and the undisputed title on the Australian.

He separated from his wife, suffered countless personal problems and left the split as he became a superstar.

“I was 135 for nine years, and I was killing my body,” he said on Saturday.

He carried the weight of all of these issues, and more, with him in the ring on Saturday at the Resorts World Events Center against Pedro Campa in what he dubbed “Takeback.”

While they were teasing him early, by the end of the night, old Lopez was there: having fun, smiling, shooting big punches, and winning a dramatic victory. Campa was stopped at 2:14 on Saturday 7th when referee Tony Weeks jumped to stop it as Lopez rained powerful shots over Kampa’s head.

He did his back flip and the million dollar smile was there for all to see. But then he admitted it wasn’t all peaches and cream. He’s a father now, and his son, Teofemo Lopez V, was at the forefront of his thoughts as he climbed between the ropes.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a lot on my mind,” Lopez said. “I almost died my last fight and that was stressing my mind. I just had to clear it up. I’m not afraid of death, but the last thing I want to do is for my son not to have a father. That was the only thing that was weighing me down, but I had to understand it.” I have to get this guy out, somehow.”

Lopez started slowly and patiently. Campa wasn’t blessed with much hand or foot speed, though, and that allowed Lopez to fend off himself by being patient. He was boxing and moving, although getting hit more than would have been ideal if he were up against one of the top 140 dogs like Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor or Ryan Garcia.

But he kept putting coins in the bank on Saturday, picking Kampa away with a quick, sharp right hand and an occasional punch. It didn’t go into the body much but that was more than enough for Kampa.

Teofimo Lopez celebrates with his father after winning the seventh round of TKO on Saturday at the Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

His father/coach, Teofemo Lopez Jr., was happy.

“[Campa] He came to win.” “I don’t want to take anything from him. He is a strong man. It’s really hard. Make an offer. But there is no one who can beat my son when he is healthy. He was healthy tonight and was showing the world what he’s made of.”

Lopez began mashing Kampa’s face in the sixth round, and the tally of quick, hard hits began to emerge.

Lopez deserves credit for staying within himself and working methodically to get Kampa out. He hit him with his right hand and followed with a left hook to bring him down a minute or so at seven. If he proves anything, Kampa has shown his strength by getting up and getting back into the fight.

But Lopez is one of the best soccer players in the sport and has been all over the Campa, ending his life with a wave along the ropes.

The key, he said, is staying calm and accepting small victories throughout the fight.

“You have to take your time [because] Little by little, those punches build up,” Lopez said. “In the end, it’s going to hurt them. You may not do it right away, but in time, you will get them out. [You need to] Trust in God and trust in the process.”

There are a lot of potential big fights for Lopez in the ultra-lightweight division, even though most of the top fighters are busy. Former undisputed champ Josh Taylor, who dropped two belts, will re-face Jack Caterall in December.

Regis Prograis will face Jose Zepeda for the WBC belt. Ryan Garcia negotiates a fight with Gervonta Davis, who holds a lightweight belt.

Lopez wants Taylor because Taylor had all the belts before voluntarily handing over the WBA and WBC stones, but he wouldn’t be too picky.

“I’ll take them all from the boys and take away their dreams,” Lopez said. “I’m here to be their nightmare.”

His last outing was a nightmare. And while what he went through is likely to stay with him in some form forever, he did a good job getting through it and getting through it on Saturday.

It looks like the man known as “The Takeover” is ready to take over again.