June 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

TerraUSD: South Korea’s King Do Kwon Jail

Frank Tomlinson June 20, 2023 2 min read
  • By Peter Hoskins
  • Business reporter

image source, Getty Images

photo caption,

Do Kwon upon his arrival at the court in Montenegro

Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency manager behind the $40bn (£31.3bn) collapse of terraUSD and Luna tokens, has been sentenced to four months in prison in Montenegro.

Mr. Kwon was found guilty of forging official documents.

He was arrested in March while trying to board a flight to Dubai at Podgorica Airport, in the country’s capital.

Kwon is also facing charges in the United States and South Korea over the collapse of the two digital tokens last year.

Han Changjun, a former chief financial officer of Terraform Labs, was also sentenced to four months in prison after being found guilty of the same charges.

Mr. Kwon and Mr. Han pleaded not guilty at their first court hearing in May.

The provisions will include the time Mr. Kwon and Mr. Han have already spent in detention after their arrest in March, The court said in a statement.

They will also be able to appeal the ruling within eight days of receiving written notice from the court.

Last year, a South Korean court issued arrest warrants for Mr. Kwon and five other individuals in connection with the case.

The plaintiffs said they believe Terraform Labs, which is registered in Singapore, violated capital market rules.

Montenegro does not have extradition treaties with the United States or South Korea.

The collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin and associated token Luna rocked the cryptocurrency markets in May 2022.

See also  Live news updates: China's state media is stressing its zero-covid policy amid protests

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Police say dash cam shows truck driver had right-of-way in bus crash that killed 15

June 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Emotional reunion of brothers as at least 300 people were killed in the migrant shipwreck

June 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Boris Johnson: MPs will vote on a report that said the former prime minister misled parliament

June 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Singer Bebe Rexha says she’s okay after being hit in the face on stage by throwing a phone

June 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Earth’s ‘Boring Billion’ – Study unveils 19 hours of days in Earth’s deep past

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Wake Forest beat the Tigers in the 2023 College World Series

June 20, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Asia markets were mixed as China cut major lending rates

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley