Terrible fire at the headquarters of the Islamic Ennahda party in Tunisia

Thursday, December 9, 2021

A fire at the headquarters of the Islamic Ennahda party in Tunis on Thursday (December 9) left one person dead and eighteen injured, including two party leaders, the interior ministry and party members said.

In a statement posted on its official page, Ennahda quoted witnesses as saying that one of them had died. “Fighters” During this fire. According to the Tunisian Interior Ministry, he was a former receptionist born in 1970. According to local media, the man “Set yourself on fire at the head base” The building, the government has not yet confirmed.

“He is another victim of poverty and marginalization (…) An unjust media war against Ennahda and its militantsRached Ghannouchi, the leader of the movement, lamented. Dead man “He spent ten years in prison for his militancy against the dictatorship (…). Ten years after the revolution he had nothing, not even the slightest respect., He added.

Ali Larayed, the movement’s deputy leader and former prime minister, and Abdelkarim Haroni, the leader of the Shura, were injured and taken to hospital after being thrown from the second floor to escape the fire. , Party members said.

According to an AFP reporter and images circulated by the media and social media, smoke billowed from the Ennahta building as officials and party members tried to escape, with some escaping through windows.

The trial is ongoing “To determine responsibilities and reasons” The fire was underlined by the Interior Ministry.

Ennahda was a major force in the Tunisian parliament before President Gais Saeed was suspended in July. “Immediate danger” Weighs the country. The party condemned the campaign at a press conference on Monday “Disgrace” It was planned accordingly by the politicians to keep him out of the political scene.

