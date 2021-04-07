Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Aldi: All Supermarket Rules You Need to Know

Since April the restrictions have been further simplified, allowing hospitality to be open to outdoor services, as well as re-welcoming hairdressers and barber clients.

Despite the relaxation, people must continue to stick to social distance guidance.

As part of the government’s roadmap, there are further changes to the route that will kick off from April 12th.

Travel abroad continues to be banned, and those who do not comply can be fined.

As the rules change further in the next few weeks and months, what can shoppers expect on a trip to the supermarket?

Here are the latest rules of our favorite supermarkets.

Tesco



(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)



Some Tesco stores have rounded up non-essential aisles such as kitchen items and clothing, but have removed their one-way patterns after customer feedback.

Their website reads: “We listen to customer feedback and see how our community remote operations work.

“We decided to eliminate a one-way system in stores to reduce the hassle they cause in stores – this will have the knock-on effect of keeping customers in the store longer.

“But we are constantly monitoring the situation and making any necessary changes, while keeping in mind the safety of our customers and colleagues.”

Social distance is constantly maintained when customers shop and face masks should be worn unless a customer is medically exempt.

The supermarket keeps employees at the entrances to the big stores, informing customers of the procedures in place and making sure they cover their faces if they are not exempt.

Some stores have a traffic light system enabled, which allows customers to enter safely (green) and notify them when it is capable (red).

Hand cleaning is easily available to customers around the store and customers will receive additional cleaning supplies to wipe trolleys and baskets.

Security screens are installed on the front and back of all checkouts so they can all be opened to speed up service time.

Sainsbury’s



(Image: Getty Images)



A spokesman for Sainsbury’s outlines the latest rules Mylandon: “Security is our highest priority and we continue to follow government guidelines. We will keep customers and colleagues up to date on our projects.”

Sainsbury’s said it trains security guards at store entrances to “challenge” any customers not to wear masks or shop in groups.

Earlier, CEO Simon Roberts said: “I have spent a lot of time reviewing the latest situation in our stores and on behalf of all my colleagues, I ask our customers to help us keep everyone safe.

“Most customers shop safely, but I have seen some customers try to shop without a mask and shop in large family groups.

“Please always help us keep our colleagues and customers safe by wearing our masks and shopping alone. Everyone’s attention and attention is more important now than ever before.”

Sainsbury’s says it is constantly reviewing the rules in the store.

Perspex safety screens remind customers to keep a safe distance between checkouts and additional cleaning, hand cleaning and signage throughout the inside and outside of stores.

Queues outside of Sainsbury’s stores will be activated when needed, and only one adult per household will be allowed inside the store at any one time.

Sainsbury will continue to prioritize aging and vulnerable customers for online distribution outlets, but there is currently no confirmation as to how long customers will have to wait for a slot.

Elderly and vulnerable customers have priority entry on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 9am, while NHS staff and maintenance workers have priority entry between 7.30am and 8am on Mondays and Saturdays.

Facial masks, unless medically exempt, are mandatory.

Morrisons



(Image: Google)



Shopkeepers who refuse to wear the mask without medical exemption will be told to leave the store.

Morrisons has encouraged customers to book their food store delivery in advance due to high demand.

Supermarket offers the next day doorstep delivery service for customers who are self-isolated or unable to go to a store.

Those who are self-isolated and in need of emergency grocery delivery can choose the fifth option by contacting 0345 611 6111.

NHS workers still have preferential access to a Morrison store, and can visit from 6-7 a.m., Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. when it is quiet.

Supermarkets manage queues outside stores by allowing customers with a basket to avoid queuing.

Customers who make a small store can go inside the store, where three customers carrying only one basket can enter each person with a trolley.

Asta





Late last year, Asta released a new virtual line app called ‘Gudini’, which is available for all 421 major stores.

This allows customers to wait in their cars until the slot is available if the store is busy.

In addition, “Touch Points” added a protective antimicrobial coating to many customers, such as fridges and freezer handles, to all customers of the supermarket.

The coating adds a protective film to help kill bacteria and viruses and is used for all basket and trolley handling.

Everyone who is not medically exempt should have their face covered.

Alti





Aldi has introduced a traffic light system and was one of the first supermarkets to do so during the initial locking.

The store encourages shoppers to choose quiet times for their shopping.

NHS and emergency service personnel will be given priority access to the store.

They wrote on their website: “Our shelves are now well stocked throughout the day. Our busiest time is from 11am to 3pm, so by extending our time you will have more time to shop safely.”

“Normal Sunday opening hours are in place. Please visit us to find your local store opening hours. Store Inventor Page. “

Little





Little has no specific store-level restrictions, but managers can control the panic purchases of their choice.

The supermarket tells customers to shop at quiet times and should wear face masks unless a customer is medically exempt.