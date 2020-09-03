Tesco shoppers ‘charge more’ in new supermarket charity program

Tesco customers have been warned to check their receipts following the introduction of a new charity ‘Rounding Up’ scheme.

Some Tesco shoppers have claimed that their total bills circled up to the nearest pound – without permission to do so.

Supermarket Cancer Research UK has launched a new charity program to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK, but promises their customers will always be asked by their cashier if they want to participate.

However, after some customers check their receipt and notice that they have paid, in some cases, almost a pound extra to the store without their permission.

A Davistock resident Posted on Public Facebook Group He said his friend had not been asked if he would like to participate in the program and that he would spend an additional 50p on his shopping.

He said: “With people losing their jobs and the elderly it is very difficult to see what you spend without Tesco taking it from you.

“Obviously they have to ask you, but some take extra money.”

Other customers have made similar complaints to Mirror Money.

We now have the free app, here’s how to download it

Sign up for all the latest newsletters near you

The couple Holdome and her partner Jamie were charged two different prices for the same item at a Tesco pharmacy in Cheltenham this week, despite purchasing their items at 10-minute intervals.

Until they checked the receipts, they found that a bill had circled up to a nearby pound.

“Jamie had to spend $ 7.20, but was able to pay $ 8,” the pair said.

“I know 80b is not a lot, but time is hard. When we got home he realized he was being overcharged and said he had never been asked if he wanted to contribute.”

Tesco launched the charity program on September 1st and it will run until September 13th.

A supermarket spokesman said customers would be “asked” if they wished to donate.

A Tesco spokesman said: “To support our healthcare partners at this crucial time, we encourage our customers to raise their shopping costs to the nearest 1. [statement continued after below survey].

While you are here … can we ask you some questions about your favorite restaurants? If the survey below does not load, click Here

“Customers will be asked if they would like to donate by our checkout colleagues if they use self-service when making payments on their shopping or screen. There are also indications in our stores to let customers know about the campaign so that they can support it. Eating is very positive. ”

All proceeds will be divided equally between the Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and the Diabetes UK.

The store says customer complaints are very low, accounting for 0.01% of all transactions.