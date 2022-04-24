Tesla CEO Musk hints at ‘moving on’ from Twitter’s takeover bid, days after filing documents with the SEC

Elon Musk tweeted “Going forward” in reference to Bill Gates being mocked for lowering his prices on Tesla while claiming to support climate change.
- Elon Musk posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday morning, saying that he is ‘moving forward’ in what many believe indicates his ongoing takeover offer.
- However, the Tesla CEO later clarified that the tweet meant he finished ‘mocking’ Gates for lowering Tesla’s prices while claiming to support climate change action.
- On Sunday, Musk tweeted, “Go ahead…”. The post had already garnered more than 136,000 likes, 11,000 retweets, and more than 2,400 quoted tweets as of Sunday morning.
- Musk issued the mysterious statement days after he submitted the documents Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission
- It committed $21 billion in equity, $13 billion from Morgan Stanley in debt facilities and another $12.5 billion from the bank and others in margin loans.
- Earlier this week, Twitter filed its defense of a “toxic pill” with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a last-ditch effort to prevent him from increasing his stake in the company.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a cryptic post to Twitter early Sunday morning, saying he was ‘moving forward’ in what many initially thought was a reference to… underway Offer to take over the social media giant — before the tech giant said the message meant he had finished mocking his billionaire rival Bill Gates.
Musk tweeted to his more than 83 million followers, leaving many nervous as he was on the move for several hours on Sunday.
The post has garnered more than 136,000 likes, 11,000 retweets, and more than 2,400 quoted tweets as of Sunday morning.
Later in the day, Musk clarified the tweet, saying that the word “moving forward” was in reference to “mocking Gates for lowering Tesla’s prices while claiming to support climate change action.”
Musk recently ridiculed Gates’ hunch on Twitter on Saturday, posting a picture of the Microsoft tycoon alongside Apple’s controversial pregnant man emoji “in case you need to kill a boner.”
Musk, the world’s richest person, posted a follow-up photo in response to Friday’s post of six masked men reading “Shadow Prohibition Board reviews tweet.”
Scroll down for the video
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be chilling about his proposed takeover of Twitter, after tweeting cryptic ‘going ahead’ on Sunday
A bad joke could anger Twitter employees who were angered by Musk’s ongoing bid to buy the company after he said he would take a hard line in support of free speech.
Musk issued the mysterious statement days after he submitted the documents Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
He had previously pledged $21 billion in stock, $13 billion from Morgan Stanley in debt facilities, and another $12.5 billion from the bank and others in margin loans.
But a “portion” of his Tesla stock has been floated as collateral, which analysts fear could have a significant impact on the company.
The 50-year-old billionaire also revealed Thursday that he is considering putting up a bidding offer on Twitter after the company ignored the takeover offer.
He said he was looking at acquiring shares directly from shareholders but admitted he had “not decided whether to do so at this time.”
The move signals Musk stepping up his commitment to take over Twitter after weeks of back-and-forth between the entrepreneur and the company.
Earlier this week, the social media giant raised its defense of the “toxic pill” to the Securities and Exchange Commission in a last-ditch effort to prevent it from increasing its stake in the company further.
Musk, the world’s richest man, currently owns a 9.2 percent stake in the tech giant and is trying to make it private with an unsolicited offer of $54.20 per share.
In a Twitter poll of nearly 20,000 users, 73% of Musk wanted to buy Twitter, while 27% opposed it.
Meanwhile, Twitter’s share price closed 0.77 percent at $47.08 on Thursday, as speculation persisted over whether Musk’s bold bid would work.
Elon Musk’s attempt at a hostile takeover of the Twitter timeline:
- January 31: Musk begins buying Twitter shares “almost daily”
- April 4th: The billionaire reveals that he has a 9 percent stake in the tech giant
- April 5: Twitter offers him a seat on the board of directors — as long as he owns no more than 14.9 percent. At first he accepts the offer
- April 8: Vanguard Group revealed that it owns a 10.3 percent larger stake in Twitter, which means that Musk is no longer the largest shareholder
- April 9: Musk refuses a seat on Twitter’s board the day he’s supposed to join
- April 10: CEO Agrawal announced that Musk refused to join the board of directors in a statement
- April 12: Investor Mark Payne Russella sued Musk in New York City over ‘failing to report his Twitter stake purchases to the Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner’
- April 14: Tesla founder offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
- April 14: Twitter shares plunge after hostile takeover attempt
- April 15: Twitter board adopts “poison pills” strategy against Mask
- April 16: Musk tweeted “Love Me Tender” again teasing the possibility of a hostile takeover of Twitter
- April 17: Musk accepted a tweet saying the game was “rigged” if he couldn’t buy Twitter
- April 18: Jack Dorsey has criticized Twitter’s board of directors for “plots and coups” that have been “consistently dysfunctional at the company”
- April 18: Social media giant files its defense of ‘toxic pill’ to the Securities and Exchange Commission
- April 21: Musk presents a US Securities and Exchange Commission document that reveals how he financed the takeover bid
- April 24: You should tweet “progress” in reference to making fun of Bill Gates
advertisement
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Microstrategy CEO Quietly Dispels Rumors That Company Is Selling Bitcoin – Bitcoin Featured News
What’s next for the stock market as the Fed moves toward the height of the peak of hawkishness
What’s next for the stock market as the Fed moves toward the height of the peak of hawkishness