Tesla is cutting prices sharply as it moves to increase demand

Tesla has enjoyed steady and rapid growth over the past decade, but it now has to grapple with a variety of challenges, including concerns that its CEO, Elon Musk, is too busy with Twitter, the social media platform. I acquired it last year for $44 billion.

Mr. Musk sold billions of dollars in Tesla shares to fund the Twitter takeover, which sent Tesla’s share price down, and he was criticized for firing a large portion of Twitter’s staff. He also aired polarized political views on the social media platform — including several messages that appeared to support Russia in its war against Ukraine — which damaged his reputation and that of Tesla with some consumers.

Tesla isn’t alone in dealing with slowing sales. US auto sales fell About 8 percent last year to fewer than 14 million cars and trucks, the lowest level since 2011, mainly because computer chip shortages have kept manufacturers from producing many of the cars consumers want to buy.

However, electric vehicle sales rose 66 percent to more than 808,619, according to Kelly Blue Book, a market researcher. And while Tesla continues to dominate this segment, many automakers are gaining ground. Ford, Volkswagen, and several other automakers reported significant increases in electric vehicle sales last year, offering several models that were more affordable than Tesla’s. Together, Hyundai and subsidiary Kia sold more than 43,000 electric vehicles in the United States in 2022, up from just a few hundred in 2021.

New competitors are on the way, too. Later this year, GM is supposed to start making electric versions of its Chevrolet Silverado pickups, Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox.