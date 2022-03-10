Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – Watch: Elon Musk’s SpaceX takes its US ‘broom-broom’ pod in Russia a step further as Falcon 9 takes off

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX On Wednesday he did another drill only in Russia, seconds before the 48 . launch starlink satellites into low earth orbit.

what happened: In the launch video Falcon 9Latest mission, SpaceX launch engineer Julia Black She can be heard saying, “Time to let the American broom fly and hear the sounds of freedom” seconds before takeoff.

Context: her jibe, similar to Tesla Corporation (NASDAQ: TSLAThe CEO last week, was referring to a satirical statement made by the head of the Russian Space Agency Dmitriy Rogozin.

Rogozin, while announcing his country’s decision to stop supplying the United States with missile engines in response to its sanctions against Russia, said that Americans could “use broomsticks” to launch their missiles.

release: This was SpaceX’s 41st launch with the partially reusable Falcon 9 Rocket, propulsion engineer Youmei Zhou He said on a live broadcast before takeoff at 8:45 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This was the ninth launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 so far this year.

Starlink is a SpaceX project designed to transmit high-speed Internet, especially in remote areas from satellites in orbit to Earth.

Musk recently said that the service will be expanded to 14 countries And that the company is awaiting licenses in several other countries.