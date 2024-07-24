Tesla shares fell 7% in premarket trading after failing to report earnings.

Tesla shares are down about 1% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up more than 16%.

Tesla remains the top-selling electric car company in the United States by a wide margin, but it is losing market share to a growing number of rivals driven by its aging lineup of sedans and SUVs and the influence of Musk’s company. burner And political commentary.

There has been a battle between bulls and bears on the stock, with some believing the core auto business is under pressure, while others remain optimistic about the future Musk has promised around autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and robotaxi.

The market has been focused on a number of other areas of the Tesla story, including when the company will launch a new mass-market car to revitalize its lineup. Musk said on an earnings call Tuesday that Tesla is on track to introduce a new “affordable” car in the first half of next year.

Robotic taxis were a major focus of the earnings call. Musk envisions a world where car owners can license their Teslas to use as part of an Uber-style ride-hailing service — and where the cars drive themselves.