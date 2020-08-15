Testers did a supermarket shop at Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda and discovered which was cheapest

When it comes to spending hard-earned cash on the weekly shop, people want to ensure their getting the best value for money.

We’ll all have our favourite go to supermarkets to shop for our favourite products, but are we getting the best deals?

Saving extra cash is now more important than ever as some people feel the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new analysis from Which? has revealed which supermarket offers the most for your money and it’s not Lidl or Asda.

The price comparison looked at the cost for a trolley of 85 items, including groceries and household essentials, during July.

Aldi came up on top and was the cheapest at just £78.50.

Second was Lidl which was only 96p more expensive than Aldi, however Tesco was a whopping £19.98 more pricey – or 25.5 per cent!

Sainsbury’s was the most expensive of the four main chains, with the same shop costing £103.26.

On the other end of the scale, Waitrose was a £33.97 more expensive than Aldi.

So here’s the cheapest UK supermarkets during July

Aldi – £78.50

Lidl – £79.46

Asda – £88.29

Tesco – £98.48

Morrisons – £99.30

Sainsbury’s – £103.26

Ocado – £117.85

Waitrose – £122.47

You can read the full Which? report here.