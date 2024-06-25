Texas A&M and Alabama top ‘toughest places to play’

Texas A&M hasn’t won double-digit games in 12 years, but the Aggies at least have bragging rights heading into the 2024 season.

Virtual bragging rights, that is.

EA Sports revealed the 25 hardest places to play in its upcoming game College Football 25 on Tuesday, and Texas A&M’s Kyle Field tops the list. The SEC dominates the top of the list, with Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium ranked fourth and the only one in the top five outside the conference.

Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, LSU’s Tiger Stadium and Georgia’s Sanford Stadium are also included in the top five:

Kyle Field – Texas A&M Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama Tiger Stadium – LSU Ohio Stadium – Ohio State Sanford Stadium – Georgia Beaver Stadium – Penn State Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma Doc S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida Autzen Stadium – Oregon Memorial Stadium – Clemson Neyland Stadium – Tennessee Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn Williams-Brace Stadium – South Carolina Michigan Stadium – Michigan Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah Darryl K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas Kinnick Stadium – Iowa Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame Spartan Stadium – Michigan State Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas Albertsons Stadium – Boise State Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State

One look at this list underscores just how difficult life is in the SEC and Big Ten after conference realignment.

Of the top 25, 12 are in the SEC now that former Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma are in the league. There is basically no easy road game left in the conference.

As for the Big Ten, seven of the 25 stadiums are in the league thanks to the addition of Oregon.

Penn State and Wisconsin are in the top 10 along with Ohio State, while the current champion Michigan Wolverines are at No. 16.

Tougher stadiums for ranked play will be a highly anticipated feature in the upcoming game, as it will be much more difficult to navigate grueling environments and come away with victories in Dynasty or Road to Glory mode.

Some of the unique stadiums, player entrances, atmosphere and realistic graphics were on full display when EA Sports released the trailer:

The unique stadiums, student sections, traditions and overall atmosphere on Saturday afternoons and evenings all separate college football from the NFL. Being able to realistically replicate the impact of such stadiums on gameplay is one of the things the upcoming game will certainly be judged on, and it’s clear that EA Sports will make things look different in different stadiums.

College Football 25 is the first version of the game since NCAA Football 14 and will feature real players thanks to the name, image and likeness opportunities available to current athletes.

But virtual versions of these athletes will also encounter rowdy crowds when they take to the road, especially if the match is in one of these 25 stadiums.

The game will be released on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series