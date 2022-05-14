Texas asked to conserve energy as temperatures reach 100 degrees in some areas

What should I do to conserve electricity?





ERCOT said Texans can reduce electricity use during the summer by reducing electricity use during the late afternoon hours, when demand usually peaks. You can do this by setting the thermostat to 78 degrees (or a level that is safe for you); turn off lights and pumps for swimming pools; Avoid using large appliances such as ovens, washers, and dryers; Turn off or disconnect unused electrical appliances.

