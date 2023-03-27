The 2024 Hyundai Sonata finally ditches the catfish front end

when Hyundai has redesigned the Sonata For 2020, its styling is an aggressive departure from the unattractive but forgettable sedan it replaced. And the man did it truly stand out on the road. Depending on who you asked, it didn’t necessarily have to stand out in a good way. The front end had a slightly catfish-like quality that more than a few people found inadequate. Four years into its history, Hyundai has officially unveiled an updated Sonata, and the catfish front end has finally been defeated for good.

In case you missed it:

This time around, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata borrows the front light bar we’ve seen recently Redesigned Crossover Kona. The headlights themselves are set lower, and the rest of the front fascia is sharper and more angular than before. You could argue that it’s still a little busy, but overall, we think it looks pretty cool. We also feel the new look will alienate fewer potential buyers than the previously refreshed Sonata did.

picture : Hyundai

about the At the rear, the taillights also get a horizontal light strip built into them that echoes the front strip. But this is also where it becomes very clear that this is an update, not a complete redesign. Not that we are complaining. Once you get past its face, the rest of the 2020 Sonata’s sheet metal is already nicely designed. Also, the new wheels have the look of the 2024 N-Line Wild.

Inside, the cabin of the 2024 Hyundai Sonata gets some notable updates as well. The most obvious change is the addition of a wide, horizontal, curved screen that combines a 12.3-inch driver information screen with a second 12.3-inch infotainment screen. But unlike some of the other cars on the market today, Hyundai hasn’t completely ditched physical controls in the new Sonata. However, I moved the transmission to the steering column, where you’ll also notice a new steering wheel.

picture : Hyundai

Unfortunately, we cannot share any information about pricing, powertrain, Or the new Sonata’s sale date to date. We hope this information will be announced when the 2024 Sonata is officially unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show, which starts on March 30. Until then, you can still take a look at the beautiful pictures.

picture : Hyundai

picture : Hyundai

picture : Hyundai

picture : Hyundai

picture : Hyundai