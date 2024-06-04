The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G80SD 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor is finally available, and comes with an additional $300 Best Buy gift card

Samsung has just released its first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. Year 2024 Samsung Odyssey G80SD The 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor currently retails for $1,299.99, but Best Buy is offering an additional $300 gift card with your purchase, essentially bringing the price down to $999.99. The best OLED gaming monitors available.

Samsung’s 32-inch 4K QD OLED 240Hz panel was first unveiled during CES 2024. Other brands (e.g. Alienware) released displays using this panel earlier this year, but this is the first time we’ve seen one directly from Samsung. Samsung Odyssey G80SD is equipped with a quantum dot OLED panel. Quantum dot, or “QD,” OLED panels are brighter and provide richer colors than traditional OLED panels without losing the incredible black levels and near-instant response time that OLED displays are known for. The G80SD has a 0.03ms response time and is one of the few 240Hz OLED gaming monitors. It also features a 99% factory-calibrated DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10 support. Connectivity-wise, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port, all of which are capable of 4K playback at up to 240Hz.

To combat OLED burn-in, Samsung has integrated a heat pipe cooling system to move heat away from the panel itself and dissipate it more effectively. We’ve never seen a cooling system designed specifically to combat burn-in, and the G80SD may be the first monitor to feature it.

Unlike most other OLED “gaming monitors,” the G80SD has smart apps built in so it can act as a regular TV as well as a gaming monitor.

