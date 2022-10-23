93 years Auckland The bakery served up the latest cashew curls, Danish fruit tarts, German chocolate brownies, and other Sunday treats.

A Taste of Denmark, which opened as Neldam’s Bakery in 1929, has been considered the centerpiece of East Bay and the source of countless childhood memories. Now, it is permanently closed due to rising rental and operating costs, co-owner Ramon Luna KPIX said on Saturday. The bakery tried to raise the prices of its baked goods to combat the effects of inflation, but was ultimately unable to make ends meet.

Luna: “You know, not many customers have complained about the high prices. It’s not that much” KPIX said. “It’s just price increases that didn’t really help us, because the ingredients just kept going up and up.”

Staff was just notified of the closure on Friday.

A sign that reads “Out of Business” on the window of a bakery on Telegraph Street. Last Sunday, October 23.

Shaw Lun Wei. / yelp

Danish immigrant George Neldam opened the bakery in its original version just before the Great Depression began, but the family-run business has stood the test of time and developed a steady following for the sweets.

“Butter cake is the best in the world,” said Johnny Butler, 83. Tell The Chronicle During the bakery’s 75th anniversary party in 2004. Butler said she grew up several blocks away and became a regular at Neldam when it first opened. “You can taste the butter in every bite. I’ve been eating it since I was just [a] little girl. If all that butter was really bad for you, I’d be dead now.”





When Neldam’s Bakery closed in 2010, three former employees, including Luna, decided to take the lead, maintaining familiar recipes and renaming the bakery A Taste of Denmark. Over the years, the bakery has made thousands of wedding and birthday cakes, according to its website, and dozens of customers have lamented the loss.

“Taste of Denmark is closing today and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel like crying,” Wrote One Twitter user.

Books “Auckland loses all essential nutrients” else.