The Air Force says OL Hunter Brown is dying after a medical emergency

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado — Offensive lineman Hunter Brown died after suffering a medical emergency as he left his dormitory to go to class on Monday, the Air Force Academy said. He was 21 years old.

Brown was from Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Class III Cadets played in games against Northern Iowa and Nevada during the 2022 season.

“He was a pure joy for the coach and a teammate of his,” soccer coach Troy Calhoun said in a statement released Tuesday. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one drew him more selflessly than Hunter. … We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with the amazing spirit of Hunter and his family.”

Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, according to the school. Officials from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations along with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have secured the area and are conducting an investigation. The school said it was standard procedure for a military member to die on base.

Brown was working in management and a minor in French.

brig. Gen. Paul de Muga, commanding the cadets, addressed the cadet wing before lessons on Tuesday to relay the news.

“He left behind grieving friends and colleagues, a grieving cadet wing and a broken family,” Moga told the cadets.

Air Force Academy Director Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark said the school “mourns his loss, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and everyone affected by this amazing young man.”