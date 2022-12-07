The Amazon checkout page has stopped working for some users





CNN

–



Thousands of customers looking to buy an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site’s checkout page, a rare problem for a platform that has become more than a shopping mall for countless households during the pandemic.

There were more than 9,000 user reports of issues with Amazon.com as of 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to outage tracking website DownDetector. The most common issue reported so far has been with payments on the site, according to DownDetector data.

Some customers who tried to sign out on the site saw the following error message: “An error occurred when we tried to process your order. Rest assured, we’re working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible. If you’re trying to make a purchase, please check your account to confirm the order was placed. We apologize about the inconvenience.”

The problem seemed to last for hours before it was completely resolved. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed shortly after 11:30 a.m. that the issue had been resolved.

“We regret that some customers may have experienced temporary issues while shopping,” Amazon spokeswoman Betsy Hardin told CNN Business in a statement. “We’ve fixed the issue, and everything is now running smoothly.”