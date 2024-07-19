The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is retailing at $295, and the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 9 5900XT are listed on Amazon.

More AMD Ryzen 9000 “Zen 5” CPUs are currently being listed by retailers ahead of launch, the latest being the Ryzen 5 9600X.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Hexa-Core ‘Zen5’ Desktop Processor Is $5 Less Than Ryzen 5 7600X at US Retail

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a hexa-core Zen 5 processor targeting the AM5 Desktop platform. The processor features 6 cores, 12 threads, a boost frequency of up to 5.4 GHz, 38 MB of total cache (L3+L2), and a TDP of 65W. This will be an ideal solution for those who want a new Ryzen 9000 processor without wasting their money while running their workloads such as games and applications with extreme efficiency.

Image Source: Deal Targets

The latest AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU listing comes from The deal targets the slice for $295.22. That’s $5 less than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the Ryzen 5 7600X. The company is also offering a discount for those who buy in bulk, with 10-19 units getting a 2% discount while 20-29 units get a 3% discount, bringing the price down to $286. The retail outlet only has 11 units left in stock and can be picked up at their Markham store.

$295 may be below the MSRP of the last-gen chipset, but older chipsets are currently available at crazy discounts. For just $20-30, you can double the cores with older Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7900X CPUs that are currently available at some amazing deals. Even the older Ryzen 5 7600X can be found for under $200, which definitely puts the Ryzen 9000 CPUs in a tough spot.

In addition to the Ryzen 5 9600X, European Amazon outlets also list other upcoming Ryzen CPUs such as Ryzen 9 9900X listed €512.59 & Ryzen 9 5900XT listed at €582.35Both chips are scheduled to hit retail on July 31, and based on the pricing we’re seeing, it looks like the Ryzen 9000 “Zen 5” lineup should largely match the manufacturer’s recommended retail prices for the Ryzen 7000 with some slight variations based on different regions. We expect official pricing details to be shared closer to launch.

News sources: Momomo_USA #1, #2, #3