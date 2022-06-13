The Astra missile launch failed to deliver the payload to orbit

The launch of the Astra rocket for the NASA TROPICS-1 mission failed to deliver satellite payloads on Sunday, the launch window opened at noon, and after the liquid oxygen conditioning countdown was suspended, the Astra Rocket 3.3 successfully launched at 1:43 p.m. According to Astra Space, the stage flight was The first was successful, but the shutdown of the early upper stage resulted in the rocket’s satellite payload failing to reach orbit. The TROPICS-1 mission is set to deliver two TROPICS 3U CubeSats to NASA and the MIT Lincoln Laboratory. These satellites are designed to support weather forecasting and storms. NASA provided an update on the TROPICS-1 mission on its website: “Thanks to the transparency shown by Astra, NASA participated in the investigation of the previous Astra launch. In addition, we have been involved in discussions about lessons learned and corrective actions. We are aware of the inherent risks at the new launch provider and will provide our assistance as needed.” A previous Astra rocket launch failed to deliver its payload on February 10. The start-up rocket company’s first launch from the Florida space coast.

