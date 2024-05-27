‘The Bachelor’ star Ryan Sutter shares a photo of his wife Trista after reuniting with the family

television

Ryan Sutter is grateful to have met his wife, Trista.

On Sunday, the former reality TV star posted a sweet black-and-white photo of them, along with their two children, Maxwell, 16, and Blakeslee, 15, vacationing in Mexico.

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder….we’ve discovered that’s true,” he wrote alongside the photo. “It also makes the heart grow more grateful, more compassionate, and more appreciative of what someone does for you, with you, by your side.”

Ryan shared a photo of the family vacationing in Mexico. Ryan Sutter/Instagram

Rumors started swirling about the couple earlier this month. Trista Sutter/Instagram

“It brings questions, wonders, anxiety and then answers, peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection and projects and prayer and independence, but mostly it brought joy at the end of it. True happiness. And that’s really what it’s about…”

Sutter ended his lengthy message by welcoming his wife back and adding the hashtags “#love #love #reunitedanditfeelssogood.”

The couple has been the subject of online speculation following a series of cryptic messages written by both Ryan and Trista.

Ryan wrote about Trista disappearing on Mother’s Day and not being able to talk to her. Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

He followed it up with another veiled post on Instagram. Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

Rumors It started bubbling earlier this month When Ryan, 49, shared a message on Instagram noting that Trista wasn’t with family to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“I know you wish you were here on Mother’s Day,” he wrote. “We hope you are. But sometimes, being a mother means letting go of their hands, giving them independence and motivating their brave spirit.

Last week, a firefighter tried… Clarify any misunderstandings He wrote that he sent “a letter to my wife so she can finally read it.”

Trista explained that she was given an “opportunity for personal growth and perspective.” Trista Sutter/Instagram

Trista wrote that she was “safe and sound.” Trista Sutter/Instagram

“She understood the context and so did I. But no one else did, and that’s where things went sideways. It was said that Trista had died, or that we were in trouble, or that it must be a midlife crisis among many other creative ideas.

Ryan admitted it was a “weird” feeling to be in the news again and “reminds me how crazy life is and how grateful I am for the life I have.”

Trista, 51, later defended her husband’s veiled remarks with her apparently cryptic message on Saturday.

The couple met on the show “The Bachelorette.” Disney General Entertainment content via Getty Images

They married in 2003 and are the longest married couple in the franchise. Disney General Entertainment content via Getty Images

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial breakup/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace here?! 😜🤣,” she began jokingly alongside a photo of herself and her family.

The former reality TV star then went on to explain that she embraced “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth” and that Ryan chose to “share his love for me in messages that may find me on my travels.”

The mother of two shared that his words “gave me exactly what my love language of affirmation words needed to pull me out of some serious self-doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters.”

Trista added that her husband “doesn’t owe anyone an explanation” before promising that she would share the rest of the story “in due course.”

Trista and Ryan are the longest-running couple in the “Bachelorette” franchise. They married in 2003 after meeting during Trista’s season of “The Bachelorette.”



