‘The Bachelorette’ Makes History in Season 19 – Deadline

brake alert! Don’t read unless you’ve watched the season finale BSC on ABC.

The Bachelor Clayton Echard of ABC just gave a series sequel to his garbage fire for one season: the two women he claimed to love but who are fiercely angry instead will serve as co-stars on season 19 of The bachelorette.

After the end of season 26 on Tuesday of BSC, ABC has announced that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will be sharing the rose fee this summer. Both women thought they had found a real catch in Echard until he confessed how he had fallen in love and went to bed with him. three women In the last days of the dating marathon. One rule from Bachelor’s Club: Don’t kiss and tell too much, brother.

This is the first time for the long-running franchise – two singles go on dates with the same gang of men.

In announcing the new season, ABC said that Windey, 30, is “looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a body type but says that if he doesn’t have personality, it’s tough. Her ideal man will challenge her, convey his feelings and work hard to carry the weight of The relationship is equal.

ABC



In contrast, ABC says Recchia, 25, needs “a man to travel the world with her. Having recently obtained a private pilot’s license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead of Recchia, and she is now hoping to find a co-pilot to match her sense of adventure.” .

BSC He consistently won a slot this season between the adults 18-49. It averaged 6.9 million viewers and a rating of 2.5 per demo after 35 days of multi-platform viewing.

season 19 The bachelorette Premieres Monday, July 11th.