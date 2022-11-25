November 25, 2022

The ‘basically perfect’ Chromebook is on sale for a standard 69% off at Lenovo’s Black Friday sale

Len Houle November 25, 2022

When we’re tracking down the best Black Friday deals, we always seem to focus on the same group of retailers, but Lenovo just launched a deal that puts all those other giant stores to shame. Head to the manufacturer’s website with the code thought And they will immediately give you a huge amount $540 discount (Opens in a new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. That’s an incredible 69% off, and it’s a deal that seems to top anything other major retailers are offering this holiday season.

For just $239, you get a device we once called “basic perfection” in our neighborhood Review of the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. Sleek, lightweight, and powerful, the C13 features an ultra-fast AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, a built-in USI stylus, and a durable foldable design that lets you turn your laptop into a tablet in an instant.

